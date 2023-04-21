Through 19 games, the Brewers have opened the eyes of the baseball World with the second-best record in the league.

Now is when things get tough.

The league has a way of throwing a counterpunch at those who find success. Rookies were the talk of the team during the opening homestand of the season.

Predictably, Joey Wiemer has cooled off and is hitting .204. Now it’s his turn to punch back.

Garrett Mitchell’s season could be over after the results of an MRI revealed significant shoulder damage that could require surgery.

Joining Mitchell on the injured list are all-star starting pitcher, Brandon Woodruff, and infielder, Luis Urias.

Season-long health is an anomaly in baseball. That’s why the Brewers work tirelessly to field a team with players who are position versatile.

In baseball, the depth of every team is tested over the course of 162 games.

Not even twenty games in to a 162-game season, and the Brewers are already forced to test theirs.

