A Milwaukee County circuit court judge says he has deep regrets over a decision he made to let a man, who had been convicted of sexual assaulting a child, go free while awaiting sentencing. The man, Earnest Blakney would ultimately go on to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Last August, Blakney killed Nikia Rogers before setting a home on fire near 83rd and Vienna, according to police.

The homicide occurred days after Blakney had pleaded guilty to, and was convicted of, sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. Prosecutors had asked Blakney be placed in jail before sentencing, but Judge David Borowski denied the motion. The decision allowed Blakney to stay free while he got his affairs in order.

Days later, Blakney would go on to murder Rogers before leading police on a high speed chase and shoot out on Water Street.

In an exclusive interview WTMJ’s John Mercure, Borowski says he wishes he could’ve made a different decision.

“I lost sleep over it. I’ve had an enormous amount of regret and second thoughts. It was a very difficult decision that obviously went sideways. It had the worst outcome one could have.”