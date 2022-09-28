MT. PLEASANT – A 16-year-old boy was shot near Case High School on Wednesday, prompting the school to go be placed on lockdown.

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department said officers were called to the Delta Hotel off Highway 20 just after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Because of how close the hotel is to Case High School, the school was placed on lockdown.

Eventually, all students were released without incident.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

As of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, no arrests had been made.