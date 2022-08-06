Just like old times at the ballpark this weekend.
The Milwaukee Brewers welcomed Jonathan Lucroy, Ryan Braun and Prince Fielder back to American Family Field Saturday. Lucroy and Braun are being inducted into the Wall of Honor, while Fielder joins the team’s Walk of Fame.
Lucroy also signed a contract to retire with the Brewers after leaving the Brewers organization in 2016.
It’s official, @JLucroy20 has retired as a Milwaukee Brewer!#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/OQIFgshlKA— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 6, 2022
Prince Fielder was also drafted twenty years ago this year to the Brewers. Ryan Braun even mentioned that he highly considered coming back to play in 2021 but ultimately decided against it. In any case, the Brewers brought back three of the greats in the team’s history.
Three Brewers legends getting the honors they deserve.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 6, 2022
Congratulations to Jonathan Lucroy and Ryan Braun on joining the Wall of Honor and Prince Fielder on joining the Walk of Fame!
We're ready to hear this place get loud when these three throw out the first pitch tonight. pic.twitter.com/Zu5KTPMshW