Just like old times at the ballpark this weekend.

The Milwaukee Brewers welcomed Jonathan Lucroy, Ryan Braun and Prince Fielder back to American Family Field Saturday. Lucroy and Braun are being inducted into the Wall of Honor, while Fielder joins the team’s Walk of Fame.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 06: Former player Ryan Braun throws out a ceremonial first pitch prior to a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on August 06, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Lucroy also signed a contract to retire with the Brewers after leaving the Brewers organization in 2016.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 06: Former player Jonathan Lucroy throws out a ceremonial first pitch prior to a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on August 06, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Prince Fielder was also drafted twenty years ago this year to the Brewers. Ryan Braun even mentioned that he highly considered coming back to play in 2021 but ultimately decided against it. In any case, the Brewers brought back three of the greats in the team’s history.