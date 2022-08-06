After heat advisories persisted throughout Southeastern Wisconsin Saturday, heavy rain is expected across the area.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee Sullivan says several rounds of storms capable of producing heavy rain will move through the area starting Saturday night and persisting through Monday morning. In a bulletin the agency says “the general expectation is for the first round to occur tonight (Saturday night) and the second round to occur Sunday evening into Monday morning.”

Heavy rain and flash flooding potential are increasing across the area for later tonight into Mon AM. A Flood Watch has been issued for south central and parts of southeast WI. Keep up with the forecast! #swiwx pic.twitter.com/EiIVMRW8U0 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) August 6, 2022

Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are possible, but where the highest rainfall totals will be is unclear. TMJ4’s Kristen Kirchhaine says 1-3″ are more likely near Milwaukee. Flood watches is in effect for all of Southeastern Wisconsin, as the National Weather Service says “conditions are favorable for localized flash flooding and will ultimately depend on where the rounds of storms line up.”

One way we track how much moisture is in the air is called Precipitable Water (PWs). That is if you condensed all the water vapor out of the air, how much liquid would you end up with. The airmass moving over the area this weekend has PWs upwards of 2.40". 1/3 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) August 7, 2022

Hourly rainfall rates could range from 2-3 inches for any slow moving thunderstorms that sit over an area for long enough. Flash flooding is a threat tonight through Monday morning. Please use caution if encountering any flooded roads. Turn Around Don't Drown. #wiwx 3/3 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) August 7, 2022

Stay tuned to WTMJ and other outlets for updates as they become avaliable.