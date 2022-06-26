After a double homicide Friday night and the homicide of a 25 year old manSaturday night, Milwaukee Police are now investigating the 4th homicide of the weekend in the city.

The shooting happened Sunday around 1:20pm near North 95th Street and West Brown Deer Road (HWY 100).

Milwaukee Police say an argument preceeded the shooting which left a 25-year-old Milwaukee man dead.

Milwaukee Police are searching for an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.