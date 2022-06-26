43 Northbound at Holt Avenue was shut down all lanes of traffic because of a crash. Traffic is being diverted off at Holt Avenue.

INCIDENT ALERT: MCSO is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on NB I-43 at Howard Ave. shortly after 7 PM. One occupant is deceased, the other conveyed to an area hospital. The Howard Ave. collector ramp and NB I-43 @ Holt Ave. are closed till further notice. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) June 27, 2022

It’s best to stay away from the area as crews continue the cleanup and investigation.

Stay tuned to WTMJ for futher updates on the situation.