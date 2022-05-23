The Milwaukee Fire Department was called to a report of a person in the Water near the McKinley Marina Monday afternoon, according to Battalion Chief Joel Rechlitz.

Two fireboats were dispatched to the area and retrieved the victim, their identity and condition were not disclosed. Rechlitz took the opportunity to advise the public on the dangers of Lake Michigan this time of year.

“The water is extremely cold right now,” said Battalion Chief Rechlitz “Hyperthermia is a major concern for anyone who is in the water. Anyone that is enjoying Lake Michigan should be extremely aware of the dangers that that possesses”

Rechlitz says being a good swimmer doesn’t help much against the frigid temps. He estimates the surface temperature is sitting at around 50 degrees.

“Hyperthermia effects everyone no matter how good of a swimmer. You could be Michael Phelps swimming in this water and he would succumb to Hyperthermia. It’s just biology,” said Rechlitz

However hyperthermia is not the only concern for the Fire Department. Riptides along the shores of Lake Michigan have been known to claim lives before.

“Unfortunately last year and in the previous summer, we had some individuals who lost their lives to those types of riptides here,” said Rechlitz “They kind of come and go, you don’t know when they’ll come and when they will affect you as a swimmer.”

Rechlitz says wearing a lifejacket at all times can help prevent tragedies from happening on the water.