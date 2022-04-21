WEST ALLIS – The U.S. Department of Justice says a West Allis man is accused of slashing the tires of Black men and women living near his apartment complex in addition to leaving racist and threatening notes for the residents.

54-year-old William McDonald is now being charged with using force and threatening to use force to injure, intimidate and interfere with the housing rights of multiple individuals because of their race, color or national origin.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division made the announcement on Wednesday.

Federal criminal complaint issued charging William A. McDonald, 54, of West Allis, w/ using force + threatening to use force to injure, intimidate + interfere w/ housing rights of multiple individuals because of race, color or national origin. Investigated by FBI and WAPD. pic.twitter.com/9vixbkpaLw — West Allis PD (@WestAllisPD) April 20, 2022

McDonald faces up to a year in federal prison, but could face up to ten years if the charges are upgraded.