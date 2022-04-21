MILWAUKEE – One day after switching back to mandatory masks for students and parents in Milwaukee Public Schools, the Milwaukee Board of School Directors will meet for their monthly meeting on Thursday.

The meeting is virtual and is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

Those who want to speak at the meeting must register ahead of time.

The deadline to register to speak at the meeting is 3:00 p.m. Thursday. To register, just click here.

You can also register to speak over the phone. To do that, just call 414-475-8284.

You can find the agenda for Thursday’s meeting by clicking here.