MILWAUKEE – Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle which hit and killed a bicyclist on Friday morning.

It happened around 11:28 a.m. near 20th and Grant Street. Police say the bicyclist, a man between the ages of 30 and 40, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle, a 2002-2007 blue Jeep Liberty, was caught on surveillance video fleeing the scene as it turned north on 20th and then east on W Becher Street.

That vehicle should have damage to the front end and possibly windshield as a result of the incident.

Milwaukee police say they’re continuing to search for the suspect or suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

You can see a picture of the vehicle used in the fatal hit-and-run below. The picture was taken from a surveillance camera near the scene.