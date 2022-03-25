The Brigade MKE kitchen is being prepared in the basement of Parklawn Assembly of God Church in the Sherman Park neighborhood. Photo Courtesy: Melissa Barclay

MILWAUKEE, WI- The program is called Brigade MKE and its goal is to better prepare youth in Milwaukee for a career in the culinary arts or hospitality industry.

The bootcamp will begin in June. The training will take place in a kitchen that’s currently being revamped in the basement of Parklawn Assembly of God Church in the Sherman Park neighborhood.

Owner of AK Development Ariam Kesete is one of the driving forces behind the kick-off of this initiative.

“We were the founder and developer of Upstart Kitchen and what we realized was that 85-90% of our members loved the idea of cooking but never truly had the culinary training they needed to really succeed in life. Through our finding, we realized that culinary is something that starts at a very young age and the goal is to purposely move them to the hospitality industry,” said Kesete.

Youth age 14-22 will be eligible for the program.

Click HERE for more information on Brigade MKE.