MILWAUKEE – The teenager accused of shooting and seriously injuring an off-duty police officer in downtown Milwaukee last week has not been arrested.

According to a criminal complaint, 19-year-old Kesean Ellis-Brown is the one who pulled the trigger inside of Shake Shack, leaving the officer suffering several gunshot wounds.

Suspect Keasean Ellis-Brown

After the shooting, two other men allegedly drove Ellis-Brown to his home near Fond du Lac Avenue and Capitol Drive.

The other two, 18-year-old Dionta’e Hayes and 17-year-old Timonte Lashion Karroll-Robinson, were arrested following the shooting last Thursday, January 13, 2022.

A criminal complaint alleges all three teenagers were driving around in a stolen vehicle when Ellis-Brown tried stealing a Ford Fusion which had children inside.

Suspect Timonte Lashion Karroll-Robinson

Ellis-Brown allegedly dropped his phone during the attempted car-jacking, and the phone was recovered by the owner of the Fusion, who was also the mother of the children inside.

That woman brought the phone inside the restaurant before Ellis-Brown came back and began physically assaulting the woman while demanding she give the phone back to him.

Suspect Dionta’e Hayes

An off-duty police officer who was inside the restaurant at the time intervened and was shot multiple times.

That officer was rushed to a nearby hospital in stable but serious condition.

Ellis-Brown is described as being a Black man, standing roughly six feet tall with a thin build and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.