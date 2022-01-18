MILWAUKEE – An off-duty police officer who was shot several times while trying to intervene in an assault and robbery is heading home.

Officer Andrew Wilkiewicz was inside Shake Shack in Milwaukee’s Third Ward last Thursday when a Door Dash delivery driver stopped inside the restaurant to get food and to have her daughter use the bathroom.

According to a criminal complaint, someone attempted to steal the woman’s car, but her other children were still inside.

The would-be carjacker left his phone during the incident, and the woman went out to grab it before going back inside the restaurant to call police.

The man came back and went inside the Shake Shack before physically assaulting the driver and demanding his phone back, according to the criminal complaint.

Officer Wilkiewicz jumped in to help the woman before being shot several times by the man.

Even while on the ground after being shot, several witnesses reported that Officer Wilkiewicz continually repeated the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle.

That information led to two of the three suspects being arrested within hours of the shooting.

The suspected gunman, 19-year-old Kesean Ellis-Brown, remains at large.

After being released from the hospital, Officer Wilkiewicz said he still doesn’t consider himself a hero.

“Just doing my job,” he said outside the hospital on Tuesday.

“Just saw something and reacted and at the end of the day, I walked out of here and justice will be served.”

He says he would like to meet the Door Dash delivery driver and her children at some point.

“I did get a couple cards from her and her kids, which were awesome. So I have those and I do appreciate it and I’m sure down the road we’ll facilitate something.”

The DoorDash driver has previously said that she’d like for the chance to thank Officer Wilkiewicz in person.

You can see video of Officer Wilkiewicz getting released from the hospital below, courtesy of our partners at TMJ4 News.