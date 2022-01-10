Oh, it’s rolling alright, but not well. Bucks take another tough loss to the Hornets on Monday, 103-99.

No Jure, No Bud, definitely a problem. Nothing detrimental however, but as Justin Garcia cites, an inability for the Bucks to get into their offensive sets while momentum is building for an opponent is what makes Jrue stand out above other point guards. And that was missing.

Offensive sets from sideline out of bounds lead to uncharacteristic turnovers. Ones in the final minutes of the game that only pumped the Hornets into an even more favorable position as time wound down. Sets that usually result in buckets whether it be a lob to the rim, or a collapse and kick-out three.

Despite Wesley Matthews showing effort to grab an offensive rebound off of a Giannis missed free-throw to tie the game 99-99, the Hornets showed tenacity and speed on offense that left the Bucks behind.

Are we concerned as fans? Should we be as we are in the halfway mark of the regular season? Also, Justin makes the equivalency of the abysmal performance of the bench to the abysmal offense going on in the College Football Championship game (hence the title)

Listen to the full episode of Bucks Talk with Justin Garcia commercial-free, presented by Gruber Law Offices