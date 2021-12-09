MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department says a 49-year-old man likely shot and killed three people, including a seven-year-old child, before turning the gun on himself.

It happened just before noon on Wednesday inside of a two-unit residence near 49th and Oklahoma.

“The suspected shooter, a 49-year-old Milwaukee male, lived with the 54-year-old Milwaukee female in the downstairs unit,” MPD wrote in a press release.

“The other two victims lived in the upstairs unit.”

Milwaukee police did not identify the suspected shooter, but documents released by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office identify the 49-year-old man as Fredrick K. Holmes.

Police were called to the residence for a welfare check on Tuesday afternoon. Responding officers found four people dead inside. One of them had died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 54-year-old woman who died has been identified as Jeazell Woodruff.

The 42-year-old man who lived in the upstairs unit and was killed has been identified as Jason M. Wilhelm.

The seven-year-old who was killed has been identified as Kevin James Becker-Wilhelm.