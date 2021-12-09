The recent one-sided nature of the Packers-Bears rivalry has diluted the discord between two of the NFL’s most storied and proud franchises.

Special thanks to Aaron Rodgers for rekindling the flame with jet fuel.

In the fourth quarter of their week-6 contest in Chicago, Rodgers had choice words for Bears fans after running for game a clinching touchdown. Rodgers – who is 22-5 as a starter against the Bears – claimed ownership of the franchise he has personally dominated.

Bears fans flipped him the bird.

This week, Rodgers doubled down on his thoughts claiming his comments – harsh as they may seem to Bears fans – are indeed true.

The locker room hate that once existed between the two teams – regardless of who the better team was – used to play out on the field. Who can forget Charles Martin body slamming Jim McMahon to the ground and crossing his name off his five-name hit list?

Who can forget mammoth defensive lineman William “Refrigerator” Perry taking a handoff and plunging into the end zone for a touchdown, embarrassing the Packers on national television? Less than a month later, Perry caught a touchdown pass at Lambeau Field.

Bears week is still a thing, but it used to be more of a thing in and out of the locker room. Hit lists no longer exist. Cheap shots are no longer expected.

Today, “Bears Week” is more for the fans, but the recent jab thrown by Rodgers is exactly the kind of spice this recently lopsided rivalry is in desperate need of.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.