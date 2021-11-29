MILWAUKEE – The Transportation Security Administration says three guns were detected and stopped from being brought on airplanes at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in a one-week span.

The first incident happened around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2021, when TSA officers noticed the gun on an x-ray machine.

The Taurus Spectrum .380 was loaded with six rounds in the magazine, according to TSA.

The second incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021. The firearm was unloaded and the passenger reportedly told agents that she meant to check the firearm but forget to move it to her checked bag.

TSA says the final incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning when a firearm was found inside a passenger’s carry-on bag. The .40 caliber Glock 19 firearm was loaded with 15 rounds and one chambered.

