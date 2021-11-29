For the first time since the college football playoff was established, a program outside the power-5 is in position to participate.

Welcome to the party to 4th ranked Cincinnati. A win over 24th ranked Houston in the title game of the American Athletic Conference should allow you to – at the very least – hold on to your spot.

“Should” is the operative word.

This is about the time of year when the playoff committee positions the top-four in a manner that rewards power-five schools and punishes all others. This year, they’re going to have to be creative.

Ohio State’s loss to Michigan on Saturday started moving the playoff’s chaos train down the track. The Buckeyes are done. The Big Ten will be done if Michigan falls to Iowa in Saturday’s Big Ten championship game.

But what if Michigan beats Iowa? What if Alabama – who narrowly escaped unranked Auburn in a thrilling Iron Bowl – beats top-ranked Georgia in the SEC championship game? What if Oklahoma State – currently on the outside of the playoff, looking in – eases by Baylor to win the Big 12?

If all the above happens, the committee will do everything they can to keep Cincinnati on the outside, looking in.

Every team wants to control its own destiny. Usually, that means winning. Unfortunately, the Bearcats do not control their own destiny. Because the committee that will ultimately determine their fate wants nothing more than Cincinnati to be out.

