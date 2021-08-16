More and more workplaces are allowing employees to return to the workplace, but some require vaccination proof before they’ll let workers punch in.

And the state says they can do that.

Erik Eisenmann specializes in employment law at Husch Blackwell LLP’s Milwaukee office.

“In a state like Wisconsin, that is an at-will employment state, a private employer generally has the right to require that its employees be vaccinated and provide verification of vaccination in order to return to the office or even as a condition of employment,” Eisenmann tells WTMJ.

There are two exceptions to the rule.

“One, that you have a bona fide medical reason why you can’t have the vaccination. Or two, that you have a bona fide religious reason.”

Wisconsin is one of a handful of states where legislative efforts are underway to block vaccination mandates.

