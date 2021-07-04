MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating four separate shootings over the weekend.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the shin just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police were called to the area of W. National Ave. and S. 22nd Street where a person of interest was taken into custody.

Officers also responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. Saturday at a gas station near N. 27th St. and W. Capitol.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the thigh. Police are still looking for suspects.

A 40-year-old woman is expected to survive after being shot in the arm Sunday morning just before 2 a.m.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument after a crash near E. State St. and N. Milwaukee St. No suspects are in custody.

Investigators are also looking into a shooting near S. 96th St. and W. Oklahoma Ave.

A 27-year-old woman was taken to a hospital after being shot in the arm. Police are still looking for suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.