The countdown to the Big Gig is on!

After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, Summerfest is officially back in 2021.

It will take place over three weekends beginning September 2nd.

We now know the full lineup, which includes headliners Luke Bryan, Miley Cyrus, Chance the Rapper, and more.

HERE. WE. GO. Your long-awaited 2021 festival lineup presented by @amfam. See you in September! Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/WuQZx2Kyqe pic.twitter.com/j9DenCyHm4 — Summerfest (@Summerfest) May 6, 2021

