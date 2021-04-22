The Brewers are packing up their broomsticks and heading to Chicago.

After a sweep of the Padres in San Diego, the Brewers sit atop the NL Central division, despite injuries to Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain, and Kolton Wong.

The recent success is a credit to the depth on the roster according to General Manager and President of Baseball Operations David Stearns.

“I know sometimes people don’t like hearing about depth,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “They want to hear about headliners, but depth is important, and we saw this past week why. It takes the entirety of 40-man roster to win consistently over a major league season.”

While it’s nice to have the Jace Peterson’s and J.P. Feyereisen’s of the world contributing, the stars that are healthy are putting on a show, too.

No star is shining brighter in the early season than Corbin Burnes.

“I think everyone recognizes what Corbin is doing right now and appreciates it,” Stearns continued. “I don’t think we’ve seen something quite like this. I haven’t been around a pitcher who’s been a run like this to start a season in my career, and it’s a lot of fun…there’s no reason he can’t keep it going.”

The Brewers continue their 6-game road trip in Chicago against the Cubs on Friday afternoon.