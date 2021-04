The Lake Express Ferry is holding a bike drive tomorrow/Friday, April 23rd, from 8am to noon at the Ferry Terminal 2330 S. Lincoln Memorial Drive.

People who donate a gently used bicycle will receive a complimentary round trip ticket-limited to the first 500 people/one ticket per household. Lake Express Ferry then donates the bikes to local charities.

Lake Express Ferry begins the travel season May 7th.

Listen in the player above