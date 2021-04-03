MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin’s second-most-populated county announced that starting Wednesday it will no longer require people at outdoor gatherings to wear masks or keep crowds to a certain size.

Public Health Madison and Dane County’s public health order stipulates that people at outdoor gatherings are required to stay 6 feet (1.8 meters) away from each other, the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

The order came as Wisconsin’s average daily cases have been on the rise, increasing by 24% over the last two weeks. But health officials reported Saturday over 3 million shots have been administered.

About 20% of the total population has been fully vaccinated.