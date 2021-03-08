We’re finally getting into finishing a major interchange build out.

After a few years of a delay, the North leg of the Zoo interchange finally gets rolling in earnest this week.

“What that will entail is adding an additional lane from Swan blvd. to Burleigh,” says Regional Communications Manager for the DOT, Mike Pyritz.

This is the prep work for the widening of the roadway.

Pyritz explains, “This year’s work is going to focus on reconstructing the Union Pacific railroad bridge over 41, the work that you’re seeing at Meinecke. There will also be associated ramp closures connecting to North avenue.”

That North ave work has been going on since last fall. But we’re almost done with this.

“The targeted date [for wrap up] is the fall of 2023, so we have three full construction seasons ahead of us, or about two and a half years away,” says Pyritz

As usual there will be posted detours mainly using Hwy 100, but depending on where you want to go, you might want to check out these maps to see if there are any other ways to get around the congestion.