UPDATE (5:30 a.m.):
Adreanna has been found safe and suspect is in custody.
Original story:
Milwaukee Police are asking for your help in finding a three-year-old girl missing since late Sunday afternoon.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Adrianna Juarez-Cobbins who was last seen around five p.m. near 15th and Greenfield.
She’s described as a light-complexioned slim black female, about three feet tall, weighing 50 to 60 pounds, with curly hair wearing a shiny silver jacket, a white long sleeve shirt with a panda on it as well as pink or purple UGG boots.
Adreanna was driven away in a Black 2020 Chevrolet Malibu bearing Illinois plate # FP108195.
The driver is a black male, age 20, 6’01”, 155 lbs, thin build, wearing a light blue puffer jacket, gray sweatpants, and black Dave and Busters sandals.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444.