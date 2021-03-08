UPDATE (5:30 a.m.):

Adreanna has been found safe and suspect is in custody.

Original story:

Milwaukee Police are asking for your help in finding a three-year-old girl missing since late Sunday afternoon.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Adrianna Juarez-Cobbins who was last seen around five p.m. near 15th and Greenfield.

She’s described as a light-complexioned slim black female, about three feet tall, weighing 50 to 60 pounds, with curly hair wearing a shiny silver jacket, a white long sleeve shirt with a panda on it as well as pink or purple UGG boots.

Adreanna was driven away in a Black 2020 Chevrolet Malibu bearing Illinois plate # FP108195.

The driver is a black male, age 20, 6’01”, 155 lbs, thin build, wearing a light blue puffer jacket, gray sweatpants, and black Dave and Busters sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444.