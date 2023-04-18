The NFL Draft is next week, and it’s not a matter of if, but when the Packers decide to trade their 4-time MVP, while ushering in a new era in Titletown.

There are questions facing Jordan Love, who, will undoubtedly have big shoes to fill, but, the other question we can ask – Will he have a fair fight in his chase to fill them?

Let me explain and compare here…

Jordan Love currently has four wide receivers on the Green Bay depth chart, all who will be second year players going in to 2023, and as much as I love Christian Watson, there needs to be a few veteran adds here before this season begins.

That is not up for debate.

When Rodgers took over in 2008, he had two, well-established pass catchers in both Donald Driver and Greg Jennings where he eventually went on to throw for over 4,000 yards and 26 touchdowns.

The Packers in 2008 also had some younger talent to pair with their veterans in Jordy Nelson, and James Jones.

Love will have the ability to lean on guys like Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon early and often, but if the Packers want to get a good evaluation on their former first-round pick, he is going to need more help, as most young quarterbacks do.

And, sure, Love should be familiar and comfortable with the Matt LaFleur offense, but that doesn’t mean a thing if no one is open or guys are making mental mistakes.

I think the future with Jordan Love could be good, but it should also be tempered with any expectations, especially going into year one as the starter, with many holes all over the roster.

The eventual trade of Aaron Rodgers, in my opinion, should be used to help bring in more firepower for Love, and truly give him a good chance to showcase what he can or cannot do.

Bottom line here, this draft and this potential Rodgers trade could hinge on the success or the failure for Jordan Love in his first season as the new leader in Green Bay.