9 points.

Against one of the worst defenses in NFL history, and no that’s not hyperbole, the Packers scored 9 points.

Prior to Sunday, the Lions had given up 38, 27, 28, 48, 29, 24, and 31…then, to the Packers, 9!

It’d be easy to put this one squarely on Aaron Rodgers, who threw 3 bad interceptions, 2 of them in the red zone.

All 3 were awful throws that are solely on him.

It wasn’t just Aaron, though.

Everything that could’ve gone wrong, went wrong.

8 key players went down with injuries.

You can’t win with that many key pieces out.

The long and short of it is this: it’s all over for the Packers.

There’s no climbing back from 3 and 6 with the Cowboys, Titans, and Eagles on the horizon.

They’ll be lucky to win 2 more games and will likely have a Top 10 pick in the draft.

The football doesn’t matter anymore.

There are two main questions the Packers need to address: Is Aaron Rodgers coming back in 2023? – and –

Is Matt LaFleur the right guy to lead the Packers into the future?

Right now, both of their futures are very much up in the air.