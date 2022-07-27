Veteran receivers just don’t want to sign in Green Bay.

The Packers swung and missed on another one on Tuesday, as Julio Jones signed with the NFC rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He joins a list of guys in the last year alone that have said, “nah, I’d rather play elsewhere.”

Odell Beckham, Jr. Davante Adams, now Julio, who the Packers reportedly courted.

Maybe it’s the weather.

Maybe it’s the lifestyle.

Maybe it’s organizational frugality.

Maybe it has something to do with the quarterback.

It’s likely a cocktail of all of those things.

Whatever it is, the Packers come up empty at a position of need once again.

In the end, it simply underscores the biggest storyline of training camp:

Who is going to catch the football?

Who is going to fill that Davante Adams’ sized void in the Packers offense?

At least the speculation is over.

We start getting answers on the football field today.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.