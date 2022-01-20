It’s win or go home.

That’s the deal in the NFL Playoffs.

The Packers are rested, they’re healthy, and they’re ready to play according to their head coach.

“I think the guys are focused,” LaFleur told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “They’re locked in. They’re ready to go. They know it’s going to be a great challenge, and that there is no tomorrow. We’ve got to put everything into this, and take it one day at a time, and then when we get to game day, it’s one play at a time.”

Kickoff from Lambeau on Saturday Night is set for 7:15.

Coverage here on WTMJ starts at 4 with Opening Drive.

