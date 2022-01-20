Homefield advantage.

You work all season long for it.

When the time comes, you want to make sure it’s as strong as possible.

That’s why you hear Aaron Rodgers praying to Mother Nature for colder weather like he’s in the Zac Brown Band.

That’s why you see Matt LaFleur doing what he did on Wednesday.

The Packers head coach pleaded with Packers fans that if they could not make it to the game on Saturday night, to make sure their tickets end up in the right hands.

Translation: Don’t sell to San Fran.

And you know, what? That’s fair.

LaFleur has every right to want that, say that, and feel that.

But you have every right not to listen.

People in this state literally wait lifetimes to get their hands on Packers’ season tickets.

They pay family fortunes to acquire them.

If you can’t make it, and you want to put your tickets on the market for top dollar, and they just so happen to end up in the hands of Niners fans, then do it.

Get that paper!

Let those Niners fans come spend their money in Wisconsin only to go home unhappy.

At the end of the day, a smattering of crimson in a sea of green and gold isn’t going to make much of a difference anyway.

