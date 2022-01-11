Think Aaron Rodgers isn’t at the center of the NFL?



Think again.

The Packers’ star quarterback will likely win his 2nd consecutive MVP in early February, and we all know that he and the Packers have grander goals that that.

Could his impact on the NFL be even more pervasive, though, than what happens on the field?

Absolutely.

We’re in the wake of an appropriately named Black Monday in the NFL.

The day after the regular season is notorious for head coaches getting fired.

The Bears fired Matt Nagy & GM Ryan Pace.

The Vikings fired Mike Zimmer & GM Rick Spielman.

The Dolphins inexplicably fired Brian Flores.

And the Broncos had already fired Vic Fangio and are interested in Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

What does Aaron Rodgers have to do with this?

Everything.

Every head coaching firing and hiring, every quarterback decision, every organizational restructure is being informed, on some level, by Rodgers’ uncertain future.

NFC North teams are angling to be ready to snatch a wide-open division if Rodgers leaves.

And if you’re an AFC team not leaving the door open for #12 with an offensive-minded head coach in place, it’s borderline organizational malpractice.

Rodgers will only play for one team next year.

I think it’ll be the Green Bay Packers.

But you’re lying to yourself if you think 31 other teams aren’t preparing for the possibility of seeing him in their colors as early as March.

That preparation began in earnest on Monday.

