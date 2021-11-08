These things take time.

Packers 2nd year quarterback Jordan Love made his first career NFL start on Sunday.

The first half was predictably poor.

Love looked inaccurate, impatient, and overwhelmed, leading a large portion of the Packers’ fanbase to give up, not just on the game against the Chiefs, but on his prospects as the Packers’ starter going forward.

That is nonsense.

Then, the tables turned.

Love found a rhythm in the 2nd half, moving the football, even throwing a touchdown to get the Packers’ within one score in the 4th quarter.

As the great philosopher Lizzo once said, the truth hurts.

Well here’s the truth for some of you that gave up on the young quarterback at halftime:

Jordan Love outplayed Patrick freaking Mahomes on Sunday and give his team a chance to win.

His special teams unit let him down.

But some of you don’t want to hear that.

You’d rather root for him to fail so you can hold onto Aaron Rodgers just a little bit longer.

Look, Jordan Love is not going to have a better career than Aaron Rodgers.

That’s an impossibly high bar to clear.

But that doesn’t mean you should bury him after 30 minutes of football as so many of you did.

He acquitted himself well in a hostile environment.

Give the kid a chance going forward.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.