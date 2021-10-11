If there was ever an NFL game deserving of a tie, it happened in Cincinnati on Sunday.

The Packers and Bengals combining to miss 5 field goals in the 4th quarter and overtime before Mason Crosby finally comes through with a game-winner

Green Bay leaves Cincinnati with a 25 to 22 overtime victory.

We can pick this thing apart all day long, and we will, but the long and short of it is this: a win is a win.

It was ugly, but you don’t get style points.

Did the Packers’ offense make some costly mistakes? Yes.

Does Mason Crosby have a lot to clean up? Absolutely.

But are the Packers in first place through 5 weeks. Undoubtedly.

That’s all that matters.

You don’t have to complain or whine or fire anybody or cut anybody.

Just take the W and move on.

Sometimes the NFL is just really, really weird.

That’s why it’s the best reality TV.

It doesn’t get much stranger than Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.