If there was ever an NFL game deserving of a tie, it happened in Cincinnati on Sunday.
The Packers and Bengals combining to miss 5 field goals in the 4th quarter and overtime before Mason Crosby finally comes through with a game-winner
Green Bay leaves Cincinnati with a 25 to 22 overtime victory.
We can pick this thing apart all day long, and we will, but the long and short of it is this: a win is a win.
It was ugly, but you don’t get style points.
Did the Packers’ offense make some costly mistakes? Yes.
Does Mason Crosby have a lot to clean up? Absolutely.
But are the Packers in first place through 5 weeks. Undoubtedly.
That’s all that matters.
You don’t have to complain or whine or fire anybody or cut anybody.
Just take the W and move on.
Sometimes the NFL is just really, really weird.
That’s why it’s the best reality TV.
It doesn’t get much stranger than Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati.