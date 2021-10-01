Whenever you have a new coordinator in the NFL, you want to give that person and that unit time to acclimate, time to adjust, time to grow.

That was the case with Joe Barry.

The early season struggles didn’t bother me because I wanted to give the Packers’ entire defensive side of the ball time to grow into this new system.

That could change on Sunday.

The Packers welcome the scuffling Pittsburgh Steelers offense into Lambeau Field.

If this Packers’ defense is even close to good, this is an opponent that you SHOULD be able to hold in check.

Let’s face it, through three weeks, Joe Barry’s defense hasn’t held anyone in check.

Certainly not New Orleans, not Detroit in the first half, and frankly, not San Francisco.

We were an Aaron Rodgers incompletion or a Mason Crosby missed field goal away from an entirely different narrative this week.

A narrative that would’ve been about how Joe Barry’s defense surrendered a game-winning touchdown with 37 seconds to play.

I’ve been patient. I’ve reserved judgment.

That reservation ends on Sunday afternoon.

