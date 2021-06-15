Green Bay Packers fans have heard a lot about Aaron Rodgers this offseason, while hearing little directly from the quarterback himself.

On day one of the NFL Draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter sent shockwaves through Titletown when he tweeted that Rodgers was disgruntled with the team and informed some in his circle he had no interest in returning to the Packers.

In an interview Wednesday previewing “The Match”, a golf competition Rodgers is participating in next month with Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, and Tom Brady, Rodgers answered a tongue-in-cheek question from interviewer Brian Anderson while wearing a shirt that read “I’m Offended.”

ANDERSON: “You’ve really kept a low profile this offseason. I’ve hardly seen your name at all. You haven’t hosted any tv shows or been involved in any kind of controversy or anything. It’s been a nice peaceful offseason for ya, AR.”

RODGERS: “It’s been one of those quiet offseasons you just dream about. You just kind of go through your process on your own quietly. That’s all you can ask for as an older player in the league and someone who’s been around for a long time. Just enjoy that time to yourself and just relax, not be bothered, not have any obligations.”

Check out the full interview below.