The NFL always knows a little bit more than we do.

But will the league leave some crumbs in tonight’s schedule release about what they believe the future of Aaron Rodgers will be?

I think yes.

The schedule release show is held for one reason: to drum up drama.

I’d be perfectly satisfied with the Packers’ schedule just showing up on the team website or in a press release, but the league wants to make a spectacle.

So, be on the lookout for little clues and hints.

How many primetime games will the Packers have?

Are they later in the season, making them flexible?

What does Week 1 look like?

Will the Packers have a marquee game or will they visit the Saints, just in case a certain quarterback is no longer in Green Bay?

The league takes TV seriously.

They’re not going to run the risk of scheduling a Packers vs. Chiefs prime-timer if one half of the Rodgers vs. Mahomes promo is no longer with his team.

The point is this: we can glean information from tonight’s schedule release into what the NFL feels is going to happen with #12.

Just another twist in this winding road toward some sort of resolution.

