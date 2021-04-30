The 2021 NFL Draft is taking place Friday evening from Cleveland.

During Round One Thursday, the Green Bay Packers selected Georgia cornerback Erik Stokes. With the 62nd pick in Round Two, they select center Josh Myers from Ohio State. They also moved up to the 85th pick in Round Three to select Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers.

The Packers continue to be a focal point in the NFL due to multiple reports that Aaron Rodgers does not want to return to the team. General Manager Brian Gutekunst says Rodgers will not be traded and expect him to be part of the team’s 2021 roster.

This page will be updated throughout the evening with who the Packers have selected, any trades that have been made involving the Packers, and analysis.

Amari Rodgers looks to me like the slot and movement chess piece the @packers are looking for. He also returns punts!! Great value in 3rd round. — Wayne Larrivee (@waynelarrivee) May 1, 2021

Another A. Rodgers in Green Bay. There, we made the joke. Phew. Glad we got that out of the way. — Bryan Dee (@BryanJDee) May 1, 2021

With the No. 85 overall pick in the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @packers select WR Amari Rodgers!



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/AjnqLT6HLa — NFL (@NFL) May 1, 2021

And the #Packers replace their first-team all-pro center from THE Ohio State (@Linsley71) with … a center from THE Ohio State (@josh_myers71) … announced by a MICHIGAN man, @RashanAGary. — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) May 1, 2021

The #Packers select Ohio State center Josh Myers at No. 62. What will Aaron Rodgers think? Perhaps he’ll offer thoughts on the red carpet. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2021

🚨 THE PICK IS IN 🚨



With the 62nd pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select Ohio State C/G Josh Myers!#PackersDraft | @SiriusXMNFL pic.twitter.com/DnsrwicRHk — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 1, 2021

With the Packers 10 picks away. https://t.co/wiyVWAGRPp — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 1, 2021

#Packers 3rd-round pick is No. 92. Ron Wolf owned it in the 90s but beyond Morgan Burnett, Jermichael Finley and James Jones, other 2000s picks were:

Jace Sternberger

Oren Burks

Montravius Adams

Kyler Fackrell

Ty Montgomery

Khyri Thornton

Alex Green

Donnell Washington

B.J. Sander pic.twitter.com/Mn4PK3LsL1 — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) April 30, 2021

FWIW: I talked to someone who looked at QB Aaron Rodgers' contract and there is NOT a no-trade clause, so the #Packers don't need his approval to deal him. He would just have to agree to continue playing for the trade to take place. Nothing imminent, just reporting. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) April 30, 2021