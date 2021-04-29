HARTFORD, Wis. — UW-Whitewater standout Quinn Meinerz isn’t expected to have to wait long before hearing his name called this weekend during the NFL Draft.

It’s not often that a player is drafted out of a Division III program, but those who know Meinerz understand it’s not just a talented player an NFL team will be selecting.

“His character is outstanding,” said Hartford football coach John Redders, who coached Meinerz in high school. “It’s just amazing to see how humble and how grateful he is for just the opportunity. He’s staying in touch with his reality, and he’s staying in touch with the people who supported him all along.”

It’s safe to say Meinerz has made an impact everywhere he’s been, including his hometown of Hartford.

“I can just remember countless times where Quinn would be in the weight room, and he would just stop and go help a kid that maybe was a brand new freshman,” Redders said. “It’s kind of like being a coach. He’s just always had that service attitude about him and wanting to help others get better too.”

It all makes Meinerz an easy person to root for, and that’s exactly what his former coaches have been doing during the pre-draft process.

“We have a group chat going with our football coaches almost every day,” Redders said. “It’s just so neat to be able to think ‘man I had a part in this kid’s life growing up and in his high school days.'”

Redders says whichever team is fortunate enough to draft Meinerz won’t be disappointed.

“We always think about football and his nastiness on the field, which I think goes without saying because you don’t play at that level unless you’ve got that talent,” he said. “He’s such a positive, caring person, and I look forward to seeing him play in the NFL very soon.”