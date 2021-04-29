Say it ain’t so.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, ESPN reported Thursday.

The Packers, concerned about Rodgers’ feelings, have had team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst, and head coach Matt LaFleur each fly out to meet with Rodgers this off-season, says ESPN.