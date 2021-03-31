January 25, 2021:

When asked about the future of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said QUOTE: “We’re not idiots. Aaron Rodgers will be back, he’s our leader.”

March 30, 2021: When asked about Rodgers’ future in Green Bay, Murphy declined to comment.

Refreshingly candid one day. Tight lipped the next.

Rodgers’ position as the Packers starting quarterback is secure for the upcoming season. After that? Murphy could have offered clarity, but chose not to.

The reality is: Rodgers has three years left on his current contract.

The reality is: The Packers will save roughly $22 million if they move on from Rodgers following the upcoming season.

The reality is: Over the past several weeks the Packers restructured the contracts of six players. Rodgers was not among the group.

Eventually, Rodgers’ time in Green Bay will be over. Most likely, the Packers will determine when.

Why? Because the reality is: First round draft picks play.

