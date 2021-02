GREEN BAY — While the team has not made anything official, reports say the Green Bay Packers will hire Joe Barry as their new defensive coordinator.

In 2017, Head Coach Matt LaFleur and Barry coached for the Los Angeles Rams. Barry also coached OLB Preston Smith in 2015-2016 as a member of the Washington Football Team.

Barry was a strong candidate the entire way, but LaFleur was focused on Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard and he was holding Barry and Ejiro Evero in his pocket until he found out what happened with Leonhard. Looks like experience won out over potential with Barry over Evero. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 6, 2021

LaFleur will have to sell Barry to #Packers fans. In his four years as a DC, his teams ranked 32nd, 32nd, 28th and 28th in yards allowed and 32nd, 32nd, 17th and 19th in scoring. The first two years were with the #Lions in '07/'08, the second two were in Wash in '15/'16. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 6, 2021

Most recently, Barry was the passing coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.