UPDATE: The Packers confirm they have dismissed special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga, while defensive coordinator Mike Pettine will not return.

“We appreciate Shawn for all that he has given to the organization and his contributions to our success over the past two seasons,” says head coach Matt LaFleur. “We wish all the best to him, Christie, and the rest of their family in the future.”

“We want to thank Mike for his commitment to the Packers for the last three seasons. He was an important part of our success. As a first-time head coach, he was also an invaluable resource for us during our time together. We wish Mike, Megan, and the rest of their family the best moving forward.”

ORIGINAL POST:

After three years, the Packers appear ready to go in a different direction for their defensive coaching leadership.

NFL Network Reporter Tom Pelissero was the first to report that the team will not renew Mike Pettine’s contact.

#Packers DC Mike Pettine’s contract is expiring and he will not return in 2021, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2021

Pettine was a holdover from the Mike McCarthy coaching staff when Matt LaFluer was hired in 2019.

This decision comes among reports the Packers plan to replace special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga with Maurice Drayton.

The team has not provided any statement on coaching changes following the team’s NFC Championship loss.