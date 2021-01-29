When the Bucks take the floor Friday night in New Orleans the team will reunite with former teammate, Eric Bledsoe.

After three seasons with the Bucks, Bledsoe was traded to the Pelicans – along with a slew of draft picks – in exchange for Jrue Holiday.

With Holiday the Bucks are better equipped to reach the NBA finals, but that shouldn’t cast a negative light on Bledsoe.

Acquired in 2017 after playing just three games with the Phoenix Suns, Bledsoe’s arrival signaled a go-for-it mentality lacking in Milwaukee since the days of Ray, Sam and the Big Dog.

A 20-point per game fringe all-star who can create, defend and take pressure off budding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo? Whoa!

Unfortunately, Bledsoe’s steady play during the regular season was overshadowed by erratic play in the post-season. A significant dip in shooting percentage and an increase in turnovers forced the hand of General Manager, Jon Horst.

Like Bledsoe, Holiday is a fringe all-star. Unlike Bledsoe, Holiday’s shooting and turnover numbers improve from regular season to post-season.

The Bucks are better with Holiday than they were with Bledsoe, but don’t forget what Bledsoe represents. An explosive, pressure-reducing point guard who symbolized a much-needed change in attitude for a playoff-starved franchise.