GREEN BAY — In what is expected to be an all-time NFL matchup between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, the Packers have released a video that will get you ready for the game.

Watch here:

Brady is seeking his 10th Super Bowl appearance as he tries to get Tampa Bay to reach that stage for the first time since its 2002 championship season.

Rodgers is seeking his second Super Bowl berth.

Our coverage begins Sunday morning at 11 a.m. with Opening Drive.