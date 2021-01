Greg Matzek & Gabe Neitzel preview the upcoming NFC Championship game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneeers. The guys begin talking about how each other are feeling heading into a rematch of an opponent who gave the Packers a lot of trouble back in Week 6. We have esteemed guests including Andrew Brandt, Wayne Larrivee, & Jason Wilde. We also bring back the infamous segment “Three more words” Enjoy!