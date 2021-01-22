It’s a friendship that began nearly six decades ago and lasted through the years.

Brewers Radio Network announcer Bob Uecker talked with Wisconsin’s Afternoon News following the death of Hank Aaron Friday at the age of 86.

“We had a friendship that lasted despite the fact that we didn’t see each other a lot anymore,” says Uecker. “When we did see each other, I mean it was nothing but laughing and good times.”

Listen above to hear what it was like for Uecker to meet Aaron for the first time, what Aaron’s return to Milwaukee as a Brewer meant for the city, how Aaron handled the racism any black baseball player dealt with during the 50s, 60s and 70s, and why the two always seems to be smiling around each other.

