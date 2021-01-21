GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are in hot pursuit of their second Super Bowl appearance in ten years and can get their with a win against Tampa Bay on Sunday. Ten seasons was a long time ago, but the green and gold still have a group of remaining players from that roster.

With the acquisition of Tramon Williams, the list of remaining players from Super Bowl XLV is three: Williams, Aaron Rodgers, and Mason Crosby.

As far as comparisons go, both teams are much different, but so similar at the same time.

The 2010-2011 Packers entered the playoffs as the NFC’s lowest seed with a 10-6 record, while the 2020 Packers have the number one seed and home field. In 2010, Rodgers threw for 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while this season throwing for 48 touchdowns and 4,200 yards.

Both defenses are top-10 in their respective years, but if you’re talking about who is better the edge goes to 2010 because they were second in opponent’s points per game. Williams led that defense with six interceptions, whereas this year’s interception leader was Darnell Savage with four.

As far as total offense goes, the 2020-2021 Packers take the cake, posting one of the greatest offenses in NFL history. As a whole, the team scored 66 touchdowns, while attempting 12 less field goals than they did in 2010.

Not to mention 2010 was not one of Crosby’s best as he went 22/28. This season he was a perfect 16/16 on three-point attempts.

Another offensive comparison can be made between 2010 Greg Jennings and 2020 Davante Adams, both being the favorite target from #12 in their respective seasons. Bothreceivers finished with 1200+ receiving yards, but the difference was Adams’ red zone efficency, catching a remarkable six more touchdowns than Jennings and finishing with 18 total.

In 2010, Rodgers had to defeat future NFL Hall of Famer Ben Rothlisberger. In 2020, should they get there, Rodgers will have to go future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, and potentially Patrick Mahomes, the third year starter playing in this third AFC Championship game.

The similarities are there, but the execution is what matters.