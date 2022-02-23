Let’s jump in the time machine.

November 6th, 2018.

Mike McCarthy had a month left in his tenure as Packers head coach.

“Thank U Next” by Ariana Grande was bumping through your speakers.

And I was just about to meet Gene Mueller.

At the time, Good Karma Brands had just purchased WTMJ.

I was hosting a midday radio show on ESPN Milwaukee, with a revolving door of impermanent co-hosts.

Gene just so happened to draw the short straw on that Tuesday morning.

There was no pre-show meeting.

Hardly any show prep, but a quick email to a man I’d never met before.

Little did I know that show would be the start of a wonderful personal and professional relationship to unfold over the course of the next 4 years.

What I should’ve know is that the conversation would devolve into beer talk!

We talked sports, too, with Gene putting the proverbial kibash on Mike McCarthy a month before his firing.

The truth about that day is that I wasn’t nervous at all.

Having not grown up in Wisconsin, I was naive at the time to the radio legend I was fortunate enough to share the airwaves with that day.

That naivety exists no more.

Gene, I can’t begin to explain how fortunate I feel to have worked along side you daily for the past 3 years.

I’ve been able to be a sponge around one of the greatest to ever do it.

You welcomed me.

You were patient and kind with me as I found my sea legs on WTMJ.

I’m going to miss you and the quarterly pack of Labatt showing up on my desk at 3 a.m.

More than anything, though, I’m happy for you, and proud to call you a teammate and friend.

This has been sappy enough, so we’ll end it the same way we did on November 6th, 2018.

With a quick thanks and a see ya later.